Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259,245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $63,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.