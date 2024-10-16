Swedbank AB Has $106.87 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.26% of Exelon worth $106,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Exelon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1,171.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 467,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 430,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.