Swedbank AB Has $55.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.39% of Pool worth $55,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $604,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.44.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $364.68 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.