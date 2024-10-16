Swedbank AB Sells 153,000 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 2.66% of RXO worth $87,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RXO by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,777,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

