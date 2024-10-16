Swedbank AB Sells 155,124 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,124 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $219.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

