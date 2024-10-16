Swedbank AB Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $52,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NYSE BBY opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

