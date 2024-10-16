Synapse Trading Up 30.4% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Synapse has a total market cap of $110.17 million and $17.20 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,137,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

