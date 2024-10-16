Tamawood Limited (TWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 17th.
Tamawood Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Tamawood Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tamawood
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.