Tamawood Limited (TWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 17th.

Tamawood Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tamawood Company Profile

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

