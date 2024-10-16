Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

