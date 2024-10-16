Tectum Tops 1-Day Volume of $793,266.94 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.08 or 0.00016323 BTC on major exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $793,266.94 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tectum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tectum

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,598,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,598,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 10.8217969 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $689,225.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

