Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.