Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.3% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 631,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $907.50. 386,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $916.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $855.42. The company has a market cap of $862.49 billion, a PE ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

