Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.45 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 81825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.02 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Get Tetragon Financial alerts:

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is 2,875.82%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.