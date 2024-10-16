The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. CX Institutional grew its position in Allstate by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6,673.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $192.99 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.