The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 69107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $105,573.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,114.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676 over the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

