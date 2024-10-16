The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($10.51) Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($10.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($5.35) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($16.63) EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

