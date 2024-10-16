The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

GDV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 88,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,315,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,136,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,410,978 over the last three months.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

