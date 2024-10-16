The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,740. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,131,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,315,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,136,000 shares of company stock worth $31,410,978.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

