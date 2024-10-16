The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 517.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. 15,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

