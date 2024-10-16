The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 67,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

