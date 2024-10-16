The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.8% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $409.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

