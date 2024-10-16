Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 16,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,979,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,506,222.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $30,221.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,386. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 167.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

