Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $3,955,750.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,707. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.