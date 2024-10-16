TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 293,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 717,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get TORM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TORM

TORM Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.18.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.85%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 66.29%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.