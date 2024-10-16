Transform Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 599,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,861. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $218.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

