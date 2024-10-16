Transform Wealth LLC Has $28.16 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.25. 82,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,549. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

