Transform Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 122.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.25. 495,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average of $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $195.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

