Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 18,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 5,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

