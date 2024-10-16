Triad Group (LON:TRD) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98). 5,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Triad Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.93. The company has a market cap of £50.84 million, a PE ratio of -5,083.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triad Group

Triad Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Eckes sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £18,965.52 ($24,765.63). Also, insider Alison Lander acquired 30,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £85,500 ($111,647.95). 99.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

