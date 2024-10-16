Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.09. Triumph Group shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 266,114 shares.

TGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

