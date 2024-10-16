Tsfg LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $474.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

