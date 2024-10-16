Tsfg LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

