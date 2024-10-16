Tsfg LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

