Tsfg LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBR opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $204.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.