Tsfg LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ARM by 551.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ARM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion and a PE ratio of 386.34.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

