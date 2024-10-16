Tsfg LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tsfg LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Shares of SPMB opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

