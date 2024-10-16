Tsfg LLC Sells 39 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 2,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 21,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.92.

NYSE:MCD opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $315.36. The company has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

