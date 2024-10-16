Tsfg LLC Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PECO opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

