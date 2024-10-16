Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.03. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 86,527 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

