TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 616503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.20 ($1.40).

TwentyFour Income Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £797.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3,560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.20.

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

TwentyFour Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at TwentyFour Income

About TwentyFour Income

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin acquired 94,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,412.95 ($129,815.81). 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.