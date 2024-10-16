UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. UL Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,667,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions
In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULS
UL Solutions Stock Performance
UL Solutions stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09.
UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UL Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.
About UL Solutions
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UL Solutions
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Bank of America Earnings Uncover Shifts in Consumer Spending
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.