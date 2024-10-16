Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Position Trimmed by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223,007 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 2.71% of Ultra Clean worth $48,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

