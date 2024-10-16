Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $34.30 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,885.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.68 or 0.00547509 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00076277 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,119,797 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08115696 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $791,827.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

