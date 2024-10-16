Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,099,433 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 112.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $328,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

