United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 38125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

United Airlines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $103,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in United Airlines by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 584,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

