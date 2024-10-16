United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $826.63 and last traded at $826.63, with a volume of 59898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $819.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $750.66 and its 200 day moving average is $700.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Rentals by 259.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after buying an additional 108,360 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4,778.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 101,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in United Rentals by 15,100.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

