UNIUM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $47.59 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $7.01 or 0.00010349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $47.59 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.01488827 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,099,550.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

