US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in US Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 1,470,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 694,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after buying an additional 567,601 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $63.13.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.



US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

