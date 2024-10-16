USDD (USDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.98 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One USDD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $750.03 million and $1.98 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 750,203,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,203,782 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

