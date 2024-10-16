VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.